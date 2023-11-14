Malappuram heritage museum unveils rich tapestry of the past

Vishnuprasad KP By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: To streamline administration, the British constructed the Hajur Kacheri, a building housing the revenue office, court, and jail, at Chemmad near Tirurangadi. After Independence, the building served as the operational hub for various government offices, including the Tirurangadi taluk office.

Recently, the Hajur Kacheri building underwent a transformation initiated by the State Archaeological Department and is now known as the Malappuram District Heritage Museum. This conversion aims to provide the public with an opportunity to explore and appreciate the district’s rich history and heritage. People from different corners of the district have already started visiting the museum, gaining access to a wealth of knowledge.

The exhibits at the museum

“The museum is open to public from 10 am to 5 pm daily, except on Mondays and national holidays,” stated E Dinesh, Director of the State Archaeological Department. The museum unfolds like a captivating tale, intricately woven into four sections. The first section gracefully traces the evolution of the district, unveiling the narrative from its inception in 1969 to the present.

The second section is a poetic journey through the district’s history- from 1947 to 1969 - while the third section immerses visitors in the historical tapestry of the era between 1498, marked by Vasco da Gama’s arrival at Kozhikode, and 1947.

The final section, a mesmerizing exploration, transcends time to delve into the period preceding 1498. The sturdy prison cells of Hajur Kacheri, serving as unwavering witnesses to the era of British rule, remain preserved as silent guardians of history.

“The museum was inaugurated by the Minister for Ports, Museums, and Archaeology, Ahammad Devarkovil,” Dinesh said. The building underwent a transformation into a Heritage Museum after being officially declared a protected monument. The museum will also recount the history of clashes between the British forces and Mappila leaders, including the Malabar Rebellion (1921-1922).

British officer’s burial place

The archaeological department has also safeguarded the burial place of a British officer who lost his life during that tumultuous period of clashes between the British forces & protesters

