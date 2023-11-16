COPD second leading cause of death, awareness is crucial: Pulmonologists

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As winter approaches, doctors warn of a surge in lung diseases that can render breathing difficult, particularly chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), the second leading cause of death in the country.

A study, released to coincide with COPD Day (November 15), has revealed the disease afflicts 6-7% of the state’s adult population. Despite this, health experts cite COPD as an inadequately addressed ailment, necessitating a comprehensive evaluation.

“COPD awareness lags diabetes or hypertension. Detection often happens long after the lung cells take damage. Protecting the lungs is crucial, as even stable COPD cases worsen in winters,” noted Dr P S Shajahan, pulmonary medicine professor at Alappuzha Government TD Medical College (TDMC).

“Many equate COPD with asthma. However, their treatment and prognosis differ. While asthma is fully controllable, COPD is progressive with more long-term consequences,” the former president of the Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine (APCCM) said.

Emphasising the importance of lung care, Dr Shajahan cautioned that patients could become bedridden with complications linked to pneumonia. Dr B Jayaprakash, head of department of pulmonary medicine at TDMC and vice-president of APCCM, said COPD has become a public-health risk that requires immediate attention. COPD patients can take Covid-19, pneumococcal and influenza vaccines to prevent complications along with non-pharmacological therapy, stress experts.

Causes, prevention

The main causes of COPD are smoking and air pollution

Health experts say patients can take Covid-19, pneumococcal and influenza vaccines to prevent complications

They can also rely on non-pharmacological therapy

