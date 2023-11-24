Peruvanam’s pride Kuttan Marar to turn 70 on November 25

Gopika Varrier By

THRISSUR: ‘Legends are born, not made’ is a popular saying, which one can relate to chenda maestro ‘Peruvanam Kuttan Marar,’ the one who led many a ‘Melam’ for years. His humility can be understood when people around him call the legend ‘Kuttettan’.

From one temple premise to another, Kuttettan travelled all over Kerala leading percussion ensembles and entertaining the public with his extraordinary skills. As Peruvanam’s ‘Kuttettan’ celebrates his 70th birthday on Saturday, the entire village is ready to make it a grand occasion, taking pride in what he has achieved through sheer dedication.

Leading the world’s largest percussion ensemble ‘Elanjithara Melam’ for Paramekkavu Bhagavathi in Thrissur Pooram for a consecutive 24 years is something rare and it proclaims the kind of genius that he is. For Peruvanam Kuttan Marar aka M Sankaranarayanan, learning the art of percussion was a part of his lineage. Born to percussion maestro Peruvanam Appu Marar, learning and then drumming came organically and he never thought it something different.

“It was part of my life and always an inevitable one. The days just went by as I continued the practice like my father and forefathers did. Later when I took the ‘Pramanam’ of Elanjithara Melam, it started getting attention and became more popular. Thus opened a wide stage, perhaps a new world to showcase the beauty of the wonderful orchestra that we have inherited traditionally. I am happy so far and want to take this journey as long as health permits,” said Kuttan Marar, sitting on the ‘Nadavazhi’ of Peruvanam Mahadeva temple, where it all began.

In his career spanning five decades, Kuttan Marar has led the ‘Pramanam’ of Panchari and Pandi Melam in many prominent temples like ‘Tripunithura Poornathrayeesa temple, Arattupuzha Sastha temple, Irinjalakkuda Koodalmanickyam temple, Kuttanellur Bhagavathy temple and also in Sree Krishna temple, Guruvayur. Though carrying the chenda and long hours of standing may not be a problem for young artists, with age, that seems to be a bit tough. However, ‘Kuttettan’ seems to be not bothered about it, as he considers it a blessing to be a part of all the festivals possible.

When asked about his favourite ‘Melam’, ‘Kuttettan’ smiles and says: “Without doubt, it is Peruvanam pooram, because everything began from there. However, all the recognition and love that I enjoy today is actually because of Elanjithara Melam.”

Wishing him all goodness and happiness in life, Mattannur Sankarankutty, chairman of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, and a renowned percussion artist himself, shared that Peruvanam Kuttan Marar was born to a family of eminent percussion artists in a village where the artform thrived for years. “This makes him

the greatest in the field,” he said. Also, Mattannur didn’t hesitate to share his discontent on what Paramekkavu Devaswom showed to a maestro, indicating the change of Pramanam in Elanjithara Melam in the last Thrissur Pooram.

For festival fans across Kerala, ‘Kuttettan’ is someone who handles a percussion ensemble well, be it timing or the number of artists. “Only an experienced person can do it. Anyone who wants to survive in this field, not only has to learn the art form, but needs to perform in all possible venues with the most talented leaders in the field. It helps one gain knowledge about handling the crew well,” says Kuttan Marar, about his secret to the well-handled performances in the festivals.

Recognizing the immense contribution made by Kuttan Marar to Peruvanam and to the field of ‘Vadyakala’, the well-wishers will organise ‘Vasantha Sapthathi’ on Friday and Saturday at Mahatma Maidanam in Cherpu. Noted personalities like Drummer Sivamani and Oscar winner Resool Pookutty will attend the event, extending their love and warmth to ‘Kuttettan’- the ‘Pride of Peruvanam’.

