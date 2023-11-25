Lawyers may face action for ‘abusing’ CJM

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The lawyers who used abusive language during the recent protest against the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Kottayam are likely to face legal consequences, with the CJM and the district judge reporting the incident to the High Court. The HC has also sought a report from the Kottayam Bar Association.

The chaotic scenes unfolded on Thursday at the Kottayam CJM court when lawyers protested against the registration of a first information report (FIR) against an advocate for forging documents submitted to the court.

According to reports, lawyers raising slogans barged into the courtroom and halted the proceedings before CJM Viveeja Sethumohan.

According to the daily status report of the CJM court, the turmoil began when the court was addressing a discharge petition. The CJM said in the report, “When the case is (sic) taken up, a group of marching advocates entered the courtroom and shouted slogans against me. The president and secretary of the Kottayam Bar Association were present amongst them. They were around 200 in number.”

She also noted that advocates Sojan Pavianiyos and Benny Kurian, who were leading the protestors, stood in front of the dais and asked her to take action to stop the proceedings against advocate Nawab against whom the police had registered an FIR on the complaint of the sheristadar of the court.

