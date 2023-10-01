Home States Kerala

Cartoonist and satirist Sukumar dies

Cartoonist and satirist S Sukumar. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Renowned cartoonist and satirist S Sukumar, 91, died in Kochi owing to age-related issues at 7:15 PM on Saturday. His real name is S Sukumaran Potti. He was the founder of Kerala Cartoon Academy and also Narma Kairali. 

For many decades, Sukumar made people laugh and ponder through his cartoons, writings and speeches. He received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for satire literature in 1996 for ‘Vayil Vannathu Kothakku Pattu.’ Sukumar had also come out with 52 books comprising poems, stories, drama and novels.

After completing his education at University College, Thiruvananthapuram, Sukumar joined the Kerala Police Department in 1957. He used to draw cartoons right from his student days. He retired from government service as an administrative assistant from the DIG office in 1987. He started his literary life as a cartoonist in ‘Kerala Kaumudi’ and later became a full-fledged writer and satirist. Sukumar was one of the most popular humour writers of his time along with Veloor Krishnankutty. His first cartoon was published in Vikatan in 1950 when he was 16. Following his retirement in 1987, he focused completely on writing and cartoon drawing.

A  native of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, Sukumar was born on July 9, 1932, to Subbarayan Potti and Krishnammal. Last year when Sukumar turned 90 he gave an interview to TNIE in Kochi where he recalled an interesting anecdote about his first drawing. The very first cartoon Sukumar drew was of his paternal uncle. When his father showed it to his brother, he got so angry that he stopped talking to his family for five years. Sukumar also recalled that his job was “CID work”, which involved writing “top-secret reports” for the chief minister’s office. He always used to cherish the affinity of former CMs C Achutha Menon and K Karunakaran towards him.

Cartoonist Sukumar had been staying with his daughter Sumangala and son-in-law K G Sunil at their residence at Palachuvadu near Padamugal in Ernakulam. The funeral will be held at Tripunithura Brahmin Sabha crematorium at 3 PM on Sunday.

