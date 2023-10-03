Mata Amritanandamayi birthday celebrations: The New Indian Express releases special supplement

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 70th birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi are being held at the ashram campus with piety and grandeur. The New Indian Express released a special supplement to mark the occasion.

TNIE's chief executive officer Lakshmi Menon presented the eight-page supplement to Amritanandamayi at the ashram in Kollam. TNIE general manager (Kerala) P Vishnukumar attended the function.

In previous years the birthday celebration was held on September 27. This year, the celebration is held on the Karthika asterism as per the Malayalam calendar.

The ashram announced free treatment to 300 persons as part of the celebrations. They include people who require kidney, bone marrow and liver transplantations. Mass marriage of 108 persons is also part of the programme. Four lakh people will be given free clothing. 5000 women of 108 villages who completed the self employment programme of the Math will be given certificates.

The Amrit programme will be expanded to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Projects in the sectors of health education, charity, science and technology, environment conservation and women empowerment will continue.

