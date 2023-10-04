Heavy rain lashes Thiruvananthapuram, many houses damaged

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Normal life was affected in the capital district after an overnight spell of heavy rain and high tide on Tuesday caused significant damage. Rain was intense in many parts, which caused a mudslide on the railway tracks at Nemom, resulting in the disruption of train services south of Thiruvananthapuram. Many houses, including one at Pettah, were partially damaged, and one house at Nanniyode was fully damaged. However, no casualties were reported.

Four relief camps were opened in the district. A total of 80 people have been shifted to the camps.

The warm-up match as part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled between India and the Netherlands was called off due to heavy rain. Many people who came to the Greenfield International Stadium at Karyavattom to see the match were disappointed. Since the match could not be held, the Kerala Cricket Association informed that all tickets would be refunded.

Low-lying areas in the city were also flooded, including Thampanoor, SS Kovil Road, East Fort, and Karimadom colony. Waterlogging was also reported at Chackai, Anayara, and the NH 66 bypass between Poonthura and Muttathara. Farming sector was affected badly as several farm fields in the district at Vellayani, Chenkal and Parassala were destroyed due to continuous rain.

The water flow at the Karamana and Neyyar rivers was alarmingly high. Earlier, the Central Water Commission had warned about the increase in water level in both these rivers. The district administration has prohibited visits to Erattinpuram near Aruvippuram in Neyyattinkara, Ponmudi, Kallar, Meenmutty, and Mankayam.

The Kerala Public Service Commission has postponed the physical fitness examination for the post of jailer that was scheduled in the district on Wednesday and Thursday. The revised schedule will be announced later.

