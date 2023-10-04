Mata Amritanandamayi’s 70th birthday celebrated at Amritapuri Ashram in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Thousands of devotees, political representatives, and celebrities from across the globe gathered at the Amritapuri Ashram in Kollam to celebrate the 70th birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi. The festivities began at 5 am on Tuesday with a Mahaganapathi homam, followed by meditation and a world peace prayer. It was followed by Satsang by Swami Amritaswarupananda at 7 am and a captivating musical performance by Rahul Raj and his ensemble at 7.45 am.

In her birthday address, Mata Amritanandamayi emphasised the significance of love, selflessness, and unity. She also expressed concerns about the negative influences affecting today’s youth and underscored the vital role of parents in imparting values.

“Every calamity, whether it’s a pandemic, natural disaster, or climate change, calls on humanity to cultivate three essential qualities: cooperation, companionship, and communion. We must cooperate with our fellow human beings, find companionship with nature, and seek communion with God. Failing to do so, even to a small extent, will adversely affect all our actions,” Mata Amritanandamayi said.

Representatives from 193 countries converged at Amritapuri to extend their wishes to the spiritual leader. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Union Ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and V Muraleedharan, Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and MPs N K Premachandran and Shashi Tharoor were present. The governor honoured her with a garland. “Celebrating 70 years of Amma’s life is akin to honouring the timeless Indian spiritual tradition, a beacon of age-old wisdom. I am continually inspired by Amma’s profound influence on humanity, a testament to her teachings of love, compassion, and selflessness, which remain a guiding light for us all,” he governor said.

During the event, Mata Amritanandamayi received the prestigious World Leader for Peace and Security Award, jointly presented by the Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the Michael Dukakis Institute for Leadership and Innovation (MDI). She was honoured with the award by Nguyen Anh Tuan, co-founder and CEO of the Boston Global Forum.

Additionally, the Amritakeerti Puraskar for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 was awarded to K S Radhakrishnan, Srivaraham Chandrasekharan Nair, M R Rajesh, and author S L Bhyrappa. As a gesture of unity “An Offering to Mother Earth,” the mixing of soil collected from more than 70 countries with Indian soil was performed. The Mata Amritanandamayi Math extended its humanitarian efforts by providing certificates for free surgeries at Amrita Hospital to 300 patients in need of kidney, liver, and heart transplants, cancer treatments, and other major surgeries.

Moreover, as a symbol of love, 54 couples entered the wedlock at the mass wedding organised by the Math. The Math generously provided gold and clothing for the couples, ensuring that their special day was marked not only by love but also by the promise of a brighter future.

