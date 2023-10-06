Karuvannur bank scam: CPM leader M K Kannan submits financial details to ED

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM leader and Kerala Bank vice-president M K Kannan submitted details of his assets and bank transactions to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the Karuvannur Bank money-laundering case, on Thursday.

The agency had asked Kannan to submit financial details by Thursday. Earlier, ED sent a summons to Kannan to submit all documents related to properties, bank accounts, investments and gold jewellery owned by him and his close relatives. Though Kannan appeared before ED for interrogation twice, he could not produce all documents. This prompted ED to issue a notice to Kannan to submit some more documents on Thursday.

Two Thrissur natives deputed by Kannan arrived at the ED office and submitted the documents. After assessing the documents, ED will issue a summons to Kannan for interrogation. Meanwhile, ED questioned Peringadur Service Cooperative Bank president T R Rajan and CPM leader P R Aravindakshan’s relative Sreejith on Thursday.

Aravindakshan who was arrested in the case was found to have investments in Peringadur Service Cooperative Bank. Rajan was called to receive details on investments made by the accused persons at the bank. Similarly, an ED investigation revealed that there were transactions of `63 lakh in the bank account of Aravindakshan’s mother Chandramathi. Sreejith, the nominee of Chandramathi’s bank account, was questioned by ED earlier.

So far, ED has arrested Sureshkumar P, Kiran P P, Aravindakshan P R and Jils C K in the case. The case is related to the swindling of money from Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank by using documents of property already mortgaged with the bank to avail of loans. Similarly, in connivance with bank officials, loans were disbursed to benamis which actually went to fraudsters. Sureshkumar, a private money-lender based in Thrissur, was found to have availed most of the loans taken in the name of unknown persons.

