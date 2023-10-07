Kerala: Over two iterations, Android Pathootty goes from server to servant

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Android Pathootty is now in its second iteration. Tasked with looking after C K Ayisumma, 75, the grandmother of Muhammad Shiyad Chathoth, its creator, Pathootty 2.0 is an improved and more streamlined version of its previous self.

If Ayisumma, who is not fluent in English, would require the assistance of anyone at Rich Mahal, in Vengad, near Kuthuparamba, she merely needs to utter the word ‘urgent’ and Pathootty would move to the central hall and sound an alarm to alert family members.

“Since ummumma could not remember the word ‘emergency’, I have programmed it to respond to the command ‘urgent’,” says Shiyad, a first-semester computer engineering student of Anjarakandy’s Malabar Institute of Technology.

When Shiyad’s parents, Abdul Rahman – Ayisumma’s son – and Chathoth Sareena, go out, the robot reminds his grandma to take medicines on time and would place the tablets and water next to her bed. Every morning, when Ayisumma wakes up, Pathootty would be ready with toothbrush and toothpaste at her bedside.

Pathootty 2.0 also reminds Ayisumma of prayer timings. “With the nearest mosque nearly 3km from the house, my mum always complained that she was unable to hear the call to prayer,” says Abdul Rahman. Pathootty can also chant verses from Quran.

It was in October 2022, as a plus-two student of Vengad E K Nayaranar Smaraka GHSS, that Shiyad developed the first version. “It was made to support his mother in household chores,” said Abdul Rahman, principal, Hidayath High School, Pappinisseri.

Shiyad had built the first version of Pathootty as part of a study project. He used a plastic stool, aluminium sheet, a mannequin, among other things, for its construction. The robot was controlled using an ultrasonic sensor, a mobile application developed through the MIT app and ATmega microcontrollers. The latest robot, integrated with AI, can be operated using voice commands.

If the first version was merely a food supplier, Pathootty 2.0 is designed to be a faithful servant, noted Abdul Rahman. “Pathootty is programmed to recognise English. So, I have taught Ummumma the necessary English words to control the robot,” said Shiyad.

Android Pathootty 2.0 was launched by assistant collector Anoop Garg at Hidayath HS on September 30.

Shiyad has arranged for students to come and watch Pathootty 2.0 in action at his home. He has been giving classes at various schools on robotics and guiding students interested in making scientific working models.

