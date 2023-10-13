Karuvannur bank scam: ED to grill cooperative societies registrar today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating the money laundering case involving Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank will interrogate Kerala Cooperative Societies Registrar T V Subash on Friday. The ED had summoned Subash for interrogation on Wednesday but he did not turn up.

It later issued a fresh notice asking the registrar to appear for interrogation on Friday. He has been asked to furnish details regarding the auditing of the Karuvannur bank. The ED also sought information about the auditor who conducted the inspection at the bank.

While Thrissur cooperative registrar had conducted an investigation into the Karuvannur bank loan issues and filed a report to the state government, all details in the report were not given to the ED.

Meanwhile, the interrogation of RUBCO managing director Haridasan Nambiar continued for the second day on Thursday.

He was questioned by the ED till evening. The ED found that RUBCO had taken a loan of Rs 7.5 crore from Karuvannur bank and but has not repaid the amount. The bank was also tasked with the sales of RUBCO products in Thrissur. However, a financial dispute arose between RUBCO and Karuvannur bank over reimbursement to the tune of Rs 9.8 crore.

