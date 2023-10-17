Trip turns tragic, 4 college students drown in Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Four college students who ventured into the waters of Kainoor chira at Puthur to have a bath drowned on Monday, shocking the entire locality.

Abhy John, Ziyad Hussain, Nivedh Krishna and Arjun are the deceased. Arjun K was a first-year BBA student at Elthuruth St Aloysius College while the other three were first- year BBA students at St Thomas College, Thrissur.

The fire and rescue service station in Thrissur received a rescue call at 3 pm indicating that four youngsters who were bathing at Kainoor chira went missing.

As soon as the fire and rescue team arrived at the spot, Scuba divers started a search operation. Within half an hour the bodies of four youths were recovered.

A fire and rescue services official said, “It is suspected that the youngsters did not know swimming. All the bodies were lying close. Hence it didn’t take much time to recover the bodies. As it is raining and the canals and bund are on the brim, people should take utmost care while venturing into the water body even for fishing, let alone bathing. “

It was a group of students from Kuttanellur Government College who were present at Kainoor chira who informed the local people and fire station about the mishap.

According to eyewitnesses, the students who were bathing disappeared suddenly. A lot of people visit Kainoor chira as there will be water in the canal throughout the year. The youngsters also came to the place on a leisure trip. Since it was noon, there were not many local people there.

“We used to warn visitors who try to enter the water body as it is deep at some places. On several occasions, we had rescued people who were caught in the currents in the deep areas of the bund,” he said.

Friends since plus-I

Thrissur: The deceased were classmates since Plus-I in Paramekkavu Vidyamandir and remained thick friends since then. On the ill-fated day, they went for an outing, which ended up in a tragedy. It was a group of three girls who were at Kainoor chira who informed the local people about the missing of youngsters. Among the four, Ziyad Hussain, 18, is a native of Poonkunnam, and stayed at Capital Galaxy apartment. Nivedh Krishna is a native of Vadookkara while Abhy John and Arjun are from Kuttur.

