Malayalam actor Kundara Johny no more

Johny, who acted in over 100 films, debuted with 'Nityavasantham' in 1979.

Published: 18th October 2023 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Kundara Johny

By Express News Service

Actor Kundara Johny, who made villain roles and characters with negative shades memorable in several films, passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack. He was 71.

Following chest pain in the evening, the actor was rushed to a private hospital in Kollam, but his life could not be saved.

Johny, who acted in over 100 films, debuted with 'Nityavasantham' in 1979. Meppadiyan (2022), with Unni Mukundan in the lead role, was his last movie.

Kireedam, Chenkol, August 15, Spadikam, Aaram Thampuran, Thachiledathu Chundan, Bharat Chandran IPS, Nadodikkattu, Aanaval Mothiram, and Dada Sahib are some of his films. He also acted in a couple of Tamil films.

His wife, Stella, is a teacher by profession.

