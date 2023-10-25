Actor Vinayakan arrested for creating ruckus at Ernakulam police station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Vinayakan was arrested for creating commotion at the Ernakulam North police station on Tuesday. He reached the station around 7:30 pm and started to verbally abuse the police officials present there. Enduring his unruly behaviour for about 20 minutes, the authorities eventually decided to arrest him.

Earlier in the day, around 3.30 pm, Vinayakan had contacted the police station, reporting a dispute with his wife at their apartment on Stadium Link Road. The disagreement reportedly revolved around a financial matter. Upon the police’s arrival at the apartment, Vinayakan allegedly exhibited inappropriate behaviour towards the officers. After listening to both Vinayakan and his wife, the police left the place. There have been frequent fights between Vinayakan and his wife, the police said.

Despite being instructed to appear at the police station on Thursday, Vinayakan unexpectedly reached there on Tuesday evening.

The police also said Vinayakan smoked at the station. Subsequent to his arrest, he underwent a medical examination at the Ernakulam General Hospital, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. The police have charged him with bailable offence for causing disturbance and disrupting the operations of the police station.

However, this is not the first time the actor has found himself in the midst of a storm. Earlier this year in June, he was booked for making derogatory remarks against late CM Ooomen Chandy during his funeral procession.

On the work front, Vinayakan was last seen in Kasargold, alongside Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne. Meanwhile, his performance as the villain (Varman) in Rajinikanth's Jailer which received a lot of positive reviews continues to be spoken about. He is also part of the upcoming Gautham Menon-Vikram film Dhruva Natchathiram, in which he is once again playing a negative role.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Actor Vinayakan was arrested for creating commotion at the Ernakulam North police station on Tuesday. He reached the station around 7:30 pm and started to verbally abuse the police officials present there. Enduring his unruly behaviour for about 20 minutes, the authorities eventually decided to arrest him. Earlier in the day, around 3.30 pm, Vinayakan had contacted the police station, reporting a dispute with his wife at their apartment on Stadium Link Road. The disagreement reportedly revolved around a financial matter. Upon the police’s arrival at the apartment, Vinayakan allegedly exhibited inappropriate behaviour towards the officers. After listening to both Vinayakan and his wife, the police left the place. There have been frequent fights between Vinayakan and his wife, the police said. Despite being instructed to appear at the police station on Thursday, Vinayakan unexpectedly reached there on Tuesday evening.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police also said Vinayakan smoked at the station. Subsequent to his arrest, he underwent a medical examination at the Ernakulam General Hospital, which confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. The police have charged him with bailable offence for causing disturbance and disrupting the operations of the police station. However, this is not the first time the actor has found himself in the midst of a storm. Earlier this year in June, he was booked for making derogatory remarks against late CM Ooomen Chandy during his funeral procession. On the work front, Vinayakan was last seen in Kasargold, alongside Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne. Meanwhile, his performance as the villain (Varman) in Rajinikanth's Jailer which received a lot of positive reviews continues to be spoken about. He is also part of the upcoming Gautham Menon-Vikram film Dhruva Natchathiram, in which he is once again playing a negative role. (With inputs from Online Desk) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp