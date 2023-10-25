Congress criticises actor Vinayakan's release on bail; Police justify action

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The arrest of actor Vinayakan at Ernakulam North police station has taken on a political dimension as the Congress party criticised the police for charging only a bailable offence against the actor. Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas condemned the police’s actions and suggested that Vinayakan was granted preferential treatment due to his association with left-wing politics.

She made this assertion on her Facebook page.

“Is it a ‘comrade’s privilege’ that minor offences were charged against Vinayakan and he was released on bail for misbehaving and disrupting police officials from performing their duty. Or is it a direction received from Cliff House?” she asked in the post.

Uma expressed concerns that such actions would demoralise police officials who diligently perform their duties. She later reiterated her view to reporters, characterising Vinayakan’s conduct as shameful and suggested a trend of granting privileges to comrades in police stations across the state. She argued that the police should have invoked section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Vinayakan.

On the other hand, S Sasidharan, Deputy Commissioner of Kochi City Police, denied that the decision to charge bailable offences against Vinayakan was influenced by higher authorities.

“We are not influenced by anyone. The charges against Vinayakan can attract up to three years imprisonment. Non-bailable offence could be charged only if there was any criminal force by the accused. We are checking CCTV footages and if required more serious offences would be charged against the actor,” he said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Vinayakan verbally abused police officials at the Ernakulam North station. Earlier, the actor had contacted the police station due to a dispute with his wife. However, when the police arrived at his apartment, he behaved rudely toward them.

