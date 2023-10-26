Kottayam Lok Sabha seat poses challenge for UDF  

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Just when it appeared that seat allocation for the Lok Sabha polls would proceed smoothly within the UDF, the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency unexpectedly became a matter of contention, with both the Kerala Congress Joseph faction and Congress contending for the seat. Tensions heightened following the Kerala Congress’s announcement of plans for a party district camp in Pala and conventions in other assembly segments within the constituency starting from November 10, as part of their preparations for the upcoming LS polls.

Startled Congress leaders warned that assigning the seat to a party with limited influence in the constituency could have serious repercussions, considering the crucial nature of the 2024 elections for the grand old party at the national level. They believe that Kottayam could be won over with a strong candidate from within the party, especially as it was once considered a Congress stronghold. The idea of reclaiming the seat gained traction after the KC(M), who previously held the seat, switched to the LDF. Many feel that the seat was initially allocated to the Mani faction and, following KC(M)’s departure, there is no need to grant it to the Joseph group.

Notably, of the seven assembly constituencies in Kottayam, five are currently held by the UDF. Local leaders have communicated the importance of each seat to the state leadership, emphasising the party’s efforts to make a national comeback. Congress had contested the seat until 2004, after which it was handed over to the Kerala Congress (M) following the dissolution of Muvattupuzha, where KC(M) contested, due to delimitation.

Several names, including senior leader and former MLA Joseph Vazhakkan, former DCC president Tomy Kallany, former district panchayat president Joshy Philip, and UDF district convener Philson Mathews, are being considered for the party ticket in Kottayam. The possibility of fielding young leaders from outside the district is also being contemplated.

However, Congress leaders are willing to allocate the Kottayam seat to KC (J) if party chairman P J Joseph or Kaduthuruthi MLA Mons Joseph decide to contest, given their strong prospects of winning. While sources close to the Joseph faction suggest that the likelihood of both leaders contesting is low, names like party deputy chairman Francis George, Apu John Joseph (son of P J Joseph and head of the party’s IT professional wing), and Prince Lukose (who contested in the Ettumanoor assembly seat) are being considered.

The decision to allocate the Kottayam seat, with its significant Christian population, to the Kerala Congress was initially made to appease the community.

However, Kerala Congress high power committee member and Kottayam district president Saji Manjakadampan asserted that the party deserved the seat and that the top Congress leaders had agreed to the allocation, dismissing other arguments as irrelevant.

“Kerala Congress is the third largest constituent in the front, and we have contested in two assembly seats in the LS constituency. The top Congress leaders have agreed to allocate the seat, and the other arguments are irrelevant,” he said responding to Congress leaders’ claim for the seat.

He further stated that the party has already commenced preparatory works, with the district camp scheduled for November 9 and 10, followed by conventions at the assembly, mandalam, and booth levels in subsequent stages. P J Joseph also participated in the party meeting held in Kottayam to review the political situation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Just when it appeared that seat allocation for the Lok Sabha polls would proceed smoothly within the UDF, the Kottayam Lok Sabha constituency unexpectedly became a matter of contention, with both the Kerala Congress Joseph faction and Congress contending for the seat. Tensions heightened following the Kerala Congress’s announcement of plans for a party district camp in Pala and conventions in other assembly segments within the constituency starting from November 10, as part of their preparations for the upcoming LS polls. Startled Congress leaders warned that assigning the seat to a party with limited influence in the constituency could have serious repercussions, considering the crucial nature of the 2024 elections for the grand old party at the national level. They believe that Kottayam could be won over with a strong candidate from within the party, especially as it was once considered a Congress stronghold. The idea of reclaiming the seat gained traction after the KC(M), who previously held the seat, switched to the LDF. Many feel that the seat was initially allocated to the Mani faction and, following KC(M)’s departure, there is no need to grant it to the Joseph group. Notably, of the seven assembly constituencies in Kottayam, five are currently held by the UDF. Local leaders have communicated the importance of each seat to the state leadership, emphasising the party’s efforts to make a national comeback. Congress had contested the seat until 2004, after which it was handed over to the Kerala Congress (M) following the dissolution of Muvattupuzha, where KC(M) contested, due to delimitation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Several names, including senior leader and former MLA Joseph Vazhakkan, former DCC president Tomy Kallany, former district panchayat president Joshy Philip, and UDF district convener Philson Mathews, are being considered for the party ticket in Kottayam. The possibility of fielding young leaders from outside the district is also being contemplated. However, Congress leaders are willing to allocate the Kottayam seat to KC (J) if party chairman P J Joseph or Kaduthuruthi MLA Mons Joseph decide to contest, given their strong prospects of winning. While sources close to the Joseph faction suggest that the likelihood of both leaders contesting is low, names like party deputy chairman Francis George, Apu John Joseph (son of P J Joseph and head of the party’s IT professional wing), and Prince Lukose (who contested in the Ettumanoor assembly seat) are being considered. The decision to allocate the Kottayam seat, with its significant Christian population, to the Kerala Congress was initially made to appease the community. However, Kerala Congress high power committee member and Kottayam district president Saji Manjakadampan asserted that the party deserved the seat and that the top Congress leaders had agreed to the allocation, dismissing other arguments as irrelevant. “Kerala Congress is the third largest constituent in the front, and we have contested in two assembly seats in the LS constituency. The top Congress leaders have agreed to allocate the seat, and the other arguments are irrelevant,” he said responding to Congress leaders’ claim for the seat. He further stated that the party has already commenced preparatory works, with the district camp scheduled for November 9 and 10, followed by conventions at the assembly, mandalam, and booth levels in subsequent stages. P J Joseph also participated in the party meeting held in Kottayam to review the political situation. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp