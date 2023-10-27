Tree on Kerala's Munroe Island bears ‘fruits’ of sportsmanship

Rahul R By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Footballers may not grow on trees but the same cannot be said of their gear – in the idyllic island village of Munroe, where a proud acacia mangium serves as a tribute to sportsmanship. It’s all about branching out!

Taking up a corner of the village’s Nenmeni South ward playground, the tree hosts a tradition – cherished in its own right – that dates back a decade. It all began when a group of young football enthusiasts started hanging their worn-out boots and beloved old footballs from the tree’s sturdy branches. For them the act also embodies their unwavering love and passion for the game. In an area renowned for its tourism, the

tree has become another landmark.

“The boot holds a special place in every footballer’s heart. Often, we discard them when they are past their prime, but they are repositories of incredible memories. They become an integral part of our lives, and each pair has a story to tell. Almost a decade ago, one of the young players started this tradition by hanging his boot from the tree, and soon others followed suit. Our village continues to cherish the tradition,” says Sreeraj A, a dedicated footballer and president of the Yuva Munroe Football Club.

Besides its picturesque locales, Munroe Island is also known for its fervent football enthusiasts. The Nenmeni South ground has hosted tournaments organised by clubs from across the district. Now, its limited to panchayat-level tournaments.

“In football, there are winners and losers. But what truly matters is the spirit of sportsmanship. This tree stands as a beacon of sportsmanship among our young players, a tradition that they uphold with dedication. It also symbolises the love and passion we all share for the game,” Sreeraj stressed.

The tree has evolved into a tourist attraction, says the grama panchayat. Visitors from all corners of the state flock to take pictures, that they eagerly share on social media.

“Regrettably, our village lacks proper playgrounds. The area where the tree stands is the only suitable open ground. A construction project was proposed on the ground a decade ago, but players vehemently opposed it. Eventually, the project was abandoned as the entire area fell under CRZ regulations. The tree represents the spirit of the youngsters of our village. We are known for our love for football, and their commitment echoes this sentiment,” said Prasanna Kumari, a member of Nenmeni South ward.

