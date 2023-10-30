KSEB pins hopes on Letchmi project to reduce peak hour power shortage

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Struggling to meet peak-hour power demand, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is banking on the proposed Letchmi Hydro Electric Power Project in Munnar. The state faces a power shortage of 300-500 MW during peak hours (6 pm to 10 pm), leading KSEB to purchase power at an exorbitant rate from the national power exchange through e-bidding.

The KSEB director board granted in-principle approval for the Letchmi Hydro Power Project, which will have an installed capacity of 240 MW. The board will now seek approval from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and invite tenders for a detailed project report, with no environmental clearance hurdles expected, as the project area is not in a forested area, a KSEB officer said.

This project will be KSEB’s most substantial hydro power project since the 180 MW Lower Periyar power project commissioned in 1997. Previous projects such as the 210 MW Pooyamkutty hydel project and the 163 MW Athirappilly power project, initiated in the 80s and 90s, were abandoned due to protests and delays in obtaining forest clearance.

“We have conducted a preliminary study on the Letchmi project and will need to submit a pre-feasibility report to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for approval. Following the CEA’s consent, we will engage a consultant to conduct an environmental impact assessment. Subsequently, a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared, which is estimated to take 3 years. No forest land acquisition is required as the project area falls under revenue land and plantations. However, such projects are essential to meet the escalating power demand,” KSEB’s chief engineer (Investigation) A Shanavas, said.

The Letchmi project is envisaged at Devikulam panchayat on the Munnar - Mankulam route. The plan is to enhance the peak hour generation by utilising inflow from Muditapuzha and its tributary streams Letchmi and Sevenmalai. The project aims to divert the infow of upper Rajamalayar, a tributary of Pooyamkutty river.

Letchmi and Sevenmalai streams have a catchment area of 16.95 sq km. The off-peak hour inflow pumped from Mudikapuzha comprising the release and spill from Madupetty dam, Munnar free catchment and diversion from Rajamala catchment will feed the proposed project. The water stored at Letchmi reservoir can be released for power generation at Pallivasal Hydro project. The scheme will help the Sengulam, Neriamangalam and Lower Periyar projects down stream.

The project will have a 80 m high concrete gravity dam across Letchmi river, an intake at Ottupara estate, an 85 m power conduit, 1,400 m long head race tunnel, a 776 m long inclined pressure shaft and an underground power house with two Pelton turbines and generators with a capacity of 120 MW each. There will be a tail race tunnel of 2,100 m also through which tail water will be released into Sengulam reservoir. The annual generation is expected to be 347 Million Units.

As per the preliminary report, 385.80 hectares(ha) of land needs to be acquired for which 352 ha will be submergence area. Around 97.5 ha of land is tea estates, 66 ha energy plantation, 89.5 ha shola, 20.80 ha river poramboke, 107.80 ha light jungle and barren land, 3 ha revenue land, 1 ha private land and 0.20 ha cardamom plantation. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,630 crore.

The board has also decided to expedite the Idukki Golden Jubilee Scheme, an 800 MW project that extends the 780 MW Idukki Hydel power project. However, the delay in obtaining forest permission remains a significant obstacle, an official said.

