Attack on youth by 30-member group at Kerala's Pothencode, two history sheeters held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two history sheeters of a 30-member group of assailants were arrested by the police after attacking a youth and vandalizing his residence at Nethajipuram near Pothencode. They were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Namely, M. Dineesh alias Anthappan, and M Shyamkumar, are the natives of Nethajipuram. Dineesh is accused of murder, and he leads the team to attack the victim Nahas. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday when the group and the victim were at a booze party as part of Onam celebrations.

During the celebration, Nahas and Dinesh engaged in a heated argument over a previous incident. Soon, Dineesh and Shyamkumar assaulted Nahas and broke one of Nahas' arms. Others had vandalized the house and damaged two scooters that were parked on the premises.

Nahas is currently admitted to the medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He had emergency surgery. The police said Nahas was also accused of being involved in anti-social activities at Nethajipuram earlier.

"Nahas and the accused were friends earlier. They had some altercations on August 7. In that incident, altercations escalated to a clash, injuring two. However, at that time, they refused to file a police complaint as they needed to settle scores with each other. After that, the issue was resolved, and they decided to drink together on Thursday. After some time, the argument started and ended with Nahas breaking his arm. We have arrested the key accused in the case. Efforts are on to nab the others," said Mithun D, Pothencode inspector of police.

The Rural police chief has also directed the Pothencode police to keep a tab as the place is notorious for several attacks by anti-socials and goons.

