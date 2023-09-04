Alarming cases of cyber fraud: Over 1,800 complaints reported till August

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The incidence of cyber fraud is surging in Kozhikode, with a total of 1,887 complaints related to various cybercrimes received in the first eight months of 2023. This marks a notable increase compared to the 2,290 cyber fraud complaints recorded in the previous year.

According to police, urban centres are witnessing a higher incidence of cyber fraud, with Kozhikode City’s cyber police station already reporting 1,361 complaints by August 31.

In contrast, rural police limits have received 526 cybercrime complaints during the same period. A police officer noted, “With four months remaining in the year, the total number of petitions may sharply increase compared to previous years.”

A staggering 90% of these complaints involve online financial fraud incidents, with July alone witnessing cases amounting to Rs 92 lakh in the city. However, only 21 cases have been registered by the cyber police out of the 1,361 complaints. Officials attribute this challenge to practical difficulties, as many cases lack substantial digital evidence, and several incidents involve fraudsters based in foreign countries.

Even in rural areas, cybercrimes are on the rise, though the number of complaints remains under 1,000 petitions annually. In 2022, Kozhikode Rural Cyber police station received 696 complaints, while this year, the count reached 526 by September, with 11 cases registered. Last year, the cyber police registered 12 cases within rural limits, highlighting a significant gap between the number of complaints received and cases registered.

Aside from those who have lost money in online frauds, many innocent individuals have had their bank accounts frozen when fraudsters transfer ill-gotten funds through cybercrimes. The cyber police regularly receive numerous complaints regarding cyber fraud, and only those deemed feasible for investigation are accepted. However, police face limitations in addressing many cases.

Recently, there has been a notable increase in fraud involving artificial intelligence, with an accused individual from Gujarat identified but not yet apprehended. Another incident involved the freezing of a West Hill resident’s bank account by Punjab cyber police during an investigation into an online financial fraud.

Kozhikode district

Total complaints in 2023

(Jan-Aug) - 1887

Cases registered - 32

Total complaints in 2022 - 2290

Number of cases - 27

