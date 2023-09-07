CWC berth: No hasty move for now, says Chennithala

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to speculation that Ramesh Chennithala will bare his mind on not being included in the Congress Working Committee after the Puthuppally by-election, the senior Congress leader has decided to keep mum, following his colleagues’ advice. Sources said Chennithala’s silent protest has come to the notice of the central leadership which is expected to summon him to Delhi next week to hear him out.

The 67-year-old leader had got a rude jolt on August 20 when the party announced the new CWC. With the passing away of veteran leader Oommen Chandy, it was almost certain that Chennithala would get a berth in the CWC. But much to his disappointment, he was named as a permanent invitee. Shashi Tharoor, who is way junior to him in the party, found himself in the highest body.

A visibly upset Chennithala then told the media that a permanent invitee post is nothing new to him as he had held it in 2004. He went on to add that he would make his stand clear after the Puthuppally by-election. Though Chennithala reacted strongly then, his colleagues urged him to mellow down his stand.

A senior leader told TNIE that the AICC leadership has noticed Chennithala’s concerns. “There was never any attempt to sideline Chennithala. The central leadership did not want to create controversies and hence decided to accommodate Tharoor who was a presidential candidate in the party election. With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Chennithala’s expertise as a seasoned politician will be utilised. It’s just a matter of days. A big opportunity awaits him,” said a senior Congress leader.

According to political grapevine, K C Venugopal, national general secretary (organization) gave a request to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressing his willingness to step down.

He maintained that he would work without holding any post. This way, the caste equations would come in favour of Chennithala and Tharoor in the CWC. This was shot down by Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

When TNIE contacted Chennithala, he said, “Let the Puthuppally by-election outcome be known. There is no urgency that I should comment. I am yet to decide on my trip to New Delhi.”

