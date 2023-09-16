Kannur playing host to a library revolution

M A Rajeev Kumar By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur is writing a new chapter in the history of the library movement in the state. Its chief protagonist is the People’s Mission for Social Development (PMSD), under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan, which has been altering the socio-cultural landscape by targeting at least one library in every ward in the district.

Initially, the idea didn’t have many takers, who dubbed it impractical. It was pointed out that the times have changed. But, Sivadasan was determined to see his brainchild through. And he garnered all the resources he could muster to make his dream come true. Soon, the vision was transformed into a mission.

“PMSD has set up around 400 new libraries over the last two years and helped 32 local bodies, including three municipalities, set up libraries in all their wards,” said Sivadasan. When it was started, there were around 800 wards in the district without libraries.

This week alone, six panchayats — Mangattidam, Udayagiri, Thillankeri, Eramom Kuttur, Padiyur Kalliad and Kelakam — and Anthoor municipality, achieved the target of having a library in each ward. “The initiative doesn’t restrict itself to distribution of books or a place where people can read. What we lack now is a common space for people to gather. We have planned these libraries as places where people could discuss ideas, conduct programmes and make it a place for enjoyment and enlightenment,” he said.

The idea hit Sivadasan during his involvement in social activities during the pandemic. In the hilly tracks, especially Peravur, Iritty and Muzhakkunnu, students from tribal colonies were having problems attending online classes as they didn’t have mobile phones, tablets or computers.

Project expected to be completed by 2024-end

“Though we were able to provide them phones and other devices, we understood that, if there were libraries in their neighbourhood, it would have been more helpful to them,” Sivadasan said.

A study was conducted and the mission was launched unofficially.

“Our first aim was to set up libraries in the tribal colonies. But we soon realised that the same issues exist in coastal regions, and even in urban centres,” he said.

“Once we started working with the district library council, local governing bodies and cooperative institutions, we could see people enthusiastically embracing the idea. The concept that libraries have lost relevance is not true, at least, in Kannur, which has the most number of libraries in the state,” he said.

“Luckily for us, support poured in from all corners, especially cultural and literary circles. Writer T Padmanabhan, who is 94 years old, participated in our programme at Aralam.

Writer M Mukundan has also supported the cause,” he said. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

KANNUR: Kannur is writing a new chapter in the history of the library movement in the state. Its chief protagonist is the People’s Mission for Social Development (PMSD), under the leadership of Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan, which has been altering the socio-cultural landscape by targeting at least one library in every ward in the district. Initially, the idea didn’t have many takers, who dubbed it impractical. It was pointed out that the times have changed. But, Sivadasan was determined to see his brainchild through. And he garnered all the resources he could muster to make his dream come true. Soon, the vision was transformed into a mission. “PMSD has set up around 400 new libraries over the last two years and helped 32 local bodies, including three municipalities, set up libraries in all their wards,” said Sivadasan. When it was started, there were around 800 wards in the district without libraries. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This week alone, six panchayats — Mangattidam, Udayagiri, Thillankeri, Eramom Kuttur, Padiyur Kalliad and Kelakam — and Anthoor municipality, achieved the target of having a library in each ward. “The initiative doesn’t restrict itself to distribution of books or a place where people can read. What we lack now is a common space for people to gather. We have planned these libraries as places where people could discuss ideas, conduct programmes and make it a place for enjoyment and enlightenment,” he said. The idea hit Sivadasan during his involvement in social activities during the pandemic. In the hilly tracks, especially Peravur, Iritty and Muzhakkunnu, students from tribal colonies were having problems attending online classes as they didn’t have mobile phones, tablets or computers. Project expected to be completed by 2024-end “Though we were able to provide them phones and other devices, we understood that, if there were libraries in their neighbourhood, it would have been more helpful to them,” Sivadasan said. A study was conducted and the mission was launched unofficially. “Our first aim was to set up libraries in the tribal colonies. But we soon realised that the same issues exist in coastal regions, and even in urban centres,” he said. “Once we started working with the district library council, local governing bodies and cooperative institutions, we could see people enthusiastically embracing the idea. The concept that libraries have lost relevance is not true, at least, in Kannur, which has the most number of libraries in the state,” he said. “Luckily for us, support poured in from all corners, especially cultural and literary circles. Writer T Padmanabhan, who is 94 years old, participated in our programme at Aralam. Writer M Mukundan has also supported the cause,” he said. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.