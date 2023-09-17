Home States Kerala

Cyber attack: Chandy’s eldest daughter files plaint with DGP

The Director General of Police (DGP) has referred the complaint to the cyber police unit with instructions to launch an investigation.

Published: 17th September 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Oommen Chandy’s eldest daughter, Maria Oommen, has submitted a formal complaint to state police chief Shaikh Darvesh Sahib, urging action against CPM activists who targeted her online. The complaint, lodged via email on Saturday, details the cyberbullying Maria has endured since the announcement of the Puthuppally by-election results.

The Director General of Police (DGP) has referred the complaint to the cyber police unit with instructions to launch an investigation. Maria emphasised that she has been subjected to unprovoked attacks on social media platforms. This incident follows a similar attack on Oommen Chandy’s youngest daughter, Achu Oommen, who had previously filed a complaint with the police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maria Oommen Cyber attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp