Cyber attack: Chandy’s eldest daughter files plaint with DGP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Oommen Chandy’s eldest daughter, Maria Oommen, has submitted a formal complaint to state police chief Shaikh Darvesh Sahib, urging action against CPM activists who targeted her online. The complaint, lodged via email on Saturday, details the cyberbullying Maria has endured since the announcement of the Puthuppally by-election results.

The Director General of Police (DGP) has referred the complaint to the cyber police unit with instructions to launch an investigation. Maria emphasised that she has been subjected to unprovoked attacks on social media platforms. This incident follows a similar attack on Oommen Chandy’s youngest daughter, Achu Oommen, who had previously filed a complaint with the police.

