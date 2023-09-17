Man ends life in Kerala after facing threats from loan app companies

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: In a tragic incident, a kidney patient died by suicide due to the threat of online loan companies at Arimula in Kaniyambetta panchayat. Ajayaraj Chirakonathu, 44, of Arimula, Wayanad, was found hanging on a tree in a plantation in the area on Saturday.

Ajayaraj had availed of an online loan as he was facing financial issues. The preliminary conclusion of the police is that the financial burden and mental conflict led to the death. On Tuesday, a couple, who fell victim to the designs of an online loan firm, killed their two children and ended their lives at Valiyakadamakkudy in Kochi.

Ajayaraj, who was suffering from several health issues, has been eking out a living by selling lottery tickets. The family of Ajayaraj consists of his wife, a son and a daughter. His wife is also a daily wage labourer. Ajayaraj had borrowed money from some people for his treatment. But nobody was aware that he was being threatened by online loan companies. On Friday he left home to sell lottery tickets.

He telephoned his wife that he was going to get more tickets from Kalpetta for sale and would be late. Ajayaraj went missing in the evening. His vehicle was found abandoned near Arimula Estate. Later, relatives and friends searched and found him hanging on the plantation on Saturday morning. Later it was found that around midnight on Friday, Ajayaraj’s relatives and friends received some morphed pictures of his wife from an unknown number.

“The harassment of the online loan company was revealed when his friends and relatives started calling and reporting about the morphed pictures on Saturday morning,” said Roshma Ramesh, neighbour and ward member of Ajayaraj.

The Meenangadi police and cyber cell have started an investigation into the incident. The police found that on September 9, Ajayaraj borrowed `3,747 from an app named Candy Cash. “Right now the case is registered under Section 174 of CrPC for unnatural death. However, it has been found that the deceased was threatened by a North India-based online loan company.

They sent his wife’s photo to his relatives and friends and asked them to tell Ajayaraj to pay the money. Ajayaraj’s phone has been taken into police custody for detailed examination. If the case requires more detailed inquiry from the cyber wing, then the case will be transferred to the cyber police station after adding sections under the IT Act and abetment to suicide,” said Biju Antony, SHO, Meenangadi police station.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

