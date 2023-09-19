Kozhikode native cherishes Ladakh trip with RaGa 

Naila Habeeba By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s journey from Ladakh to the picturesque Pangong Lake as part of a special visit to mark the birth anniversary of his father Rajiv Gandhi on August 20, had received immense appreciation from people far and wide. The journey was also memorable for Kozhikode native Murshid Basheer, the lone Malayali expert rider in the group, as he got to spend six days with Rahul.

Known as Murshid Bandidos on social media, Murshid was no random pick, as Rahul’s team had been looking for energetic and aspiring riders to accompany the leader on the special tour. Nilesh, a KTM bike instructor, Tenzing, Singe and Rakesh Bisht were the other expert riders. Together, they travelled a total of 1,300km from Leh to Srinagar via Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley and Lamayuru. While Rahul used his own motorcycle, the others were provided KTM bikes.

The journey began on August 19 and ended on August 25. They rode around 100-200km a day. While the terrain did make it a tough ride, it was also what made the journey memorable for the team. Murshid said Rahul displayed great energy throughout the journey.

“Normally, one would be tired after riding for a full day. However, while we took rest after the ride, Rahul would freshen up and go meet people outside. The warm reception he got everywhere was remarkable,” Murshid said.

According to the team members, though meeting Rahul was intimidating at first, they overcame it as the Wayanad MP became a part of a team instead of acting like a political leader. “Right from the first day, Rahul maintained that we should give him advice as if we were the boss,” Murshid said.

“He was very excited to watch the lake in person. His father had showed him pictures and told him that it was the most beautiful place on earth,” recalled Murshid. He said he learnt how Rahul believes that no matter what others say, we should go after the truth.

