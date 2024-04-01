Several houses damaged as high waves hit Kollam coast

KOLLAM: Several parts of Kollam coast experienced devastating tidal waves on Sunday, resulting in significant damage to homes and affecting numerous residents.

Areas including Mundakkal, Mayyanad, Eravipuram, Paravur, and Thekkumbhagam bore the brunt of sea fury. Authorities have issued directives urging the public to refrain from venturing onto the beach until further notice.

In Mundakkal, approximately 10 houses were damaged as the tidal waves inundated residential areas, leaving around 500 families affected. Officials reported that the surge of high tidal waves commenced around 9am, reaching peak intensity by noon, and overflowing onto public roads in Mundakkal, Paravur, and Mayyanad regions.

“The onslaught of high tides began around 9 am. It intensified significantly after 12.30 pm. Water entered approximately 30 houses, causing extensive damage to more than 10 residences. A few days ago, the tidal waves intensified here. Around 1,000 families were affected by the incident. Despite persistent pleas for government intervention and relocation efforts, our community continues to face dire circumstances,” said Kuruvila Joseph, councillor of Mundakkal.