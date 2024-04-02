Leading obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Santha Wariyar, who co-founded Kochi's Lakshmi Hospital, dies at 84

KOCHI: Leading obstetrician and gynecologist Dr Santha Wariyar, who devoted her life to providing exceptional care to countless women and families throughout her career spanning half a century, passed away on Tuesday at 84. Dr Santha was the co-founder of Lakshmi Hospital in Ernakulam.

Dr Santha was awarded her medical degree in 1963. After working briefly in government service, she went to London for higher studies. After returning from London, she was actively involved in the operations of Lakshmi Hospital alongside her husband, Dr K K Raghava Wariyar.

She championed a healthy lifestyle, emphasised the clinical diagnosis and prioritised the well-being of her patients above everything. Dedicating herself to the cause of women's health, Dr Santha expertly managed around 30,000 pregnancies and deliveries. Even while employing modern medical technologies, she was very particular about clinical diagnosis.