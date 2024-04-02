Kerala LS polls: Celebrity ticket league

KOCHI: Political parties often field actors and famous personalities from the cultural, law and media fields with the aim of cashing in on their popularity to woo voters.
Parties in Kerala have also used the strategy in assembly and Lok Sabha elections. However, in the state, the popularity a candidate enjoys among the public often does not ensure they get more votes and emerge victorious. Their transition from popularity on the screen to electoral victory is rare when compared to other states.
As a result, even extremely popular actors are hesitant to enter politics, despite constant persuasion from various quarters. Legendary actor Prem Nazir is one example that comes to mind. Despite being politically affiliated to the Congress, the actor never contested an election.
However, there have been exceptions. Late actor Innocent, who was fielded as the LDF-backed independent from Chalakudy in the 2014 general elections, emerged a giant killer by defeating Congress stalwart P C Chacko. In 2019, he lost to UDF candidate and Congress leader Benny Behanan. However, the fact remains that Innocent is the lone Malayalm film actor to be elected to Parliament so far.
Cut to the 2024 LS polls. Three actors, two from the NDA and one from the LDF, are in the fray this time around. Former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi is the NDA’s candidate in Thrissur constituency. Krishna Kumar, a familiar face in television and movies, is the BJP-led front’s pick for Kollam. He is pitted against fellow actor Mukesh, the Kollam MLA, in the LS constituency.
Suresh Gopi had contested from Thrissur in 2019, and came third. However, he secured 2.93 lakh votes, BJP’s highest tally in the constituency. And though this is Mukesh’s maiden foray into LS polls, he is no political amateur, having won in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections. Krishna Kumar, too, has some campaigning experience as he was the NDA candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram seat in the 2021 assembly elections.
Joseph Mundassery, Anita Prathap, “Parties field film or cultural arenas considering their popularity in a bid to attract voters. The trend has been in vogue since the 1952 general elections. Literary critic Joseph Mundassery and eminent lawyer V R Krishna Iyer were fielded by the Left in 1957 considering their widespread acceptance among the people. The candidature of lyricist, poet and Jnanpith awardee O N V Kurup in Thiruvananthapuram in the 1989 LS polls was a best example of such move,” said academician and political analyst J Prabhash. He said even Shashi Tharoor was fielded considering his charisma as a global citizen. “The negative aspect of this trend is that a party activist who dedicated his life and time for the organisation is denied a ticket,” Prabhash said.
Among actors, Murali was the first to enter LS fray. Contesting as the LDF candidate from Alappuzha in 1999, he lost to Congress leader V M Sudheeran by 35,094 votes.
Filmmaker Lenin Rajendran, who is known for Venal, Chillu, Makaramanju and Idavappathi, had been a Communist sympathizer since his college days. He too contested unsuccessfully twice from Ottappalam against K R Narayanan, the former President, in 1989 and 1991. In 1989, ONV the Left candidate, lost to Congress leader A Charles by 50,913 votes.
Senior journalist and political observer K Baburaj said the Left, especially CPM, started fielding celebrities to wrest constituencies it couldn’t win on its own.
“It first fielded Murali in Alappuzha, then allocated Chalakudy to Innocent, who won. There were reports actor Mammootty would contest on LDF’s ticket, but it never happened. In any case, Kerala does not have a culture of voting for celebrities,” Baburaj said.
Other cultural leaders and popular professionals who have faced the electorate include journalist B G Verghese, a Magsaysay Award winner and information advisor to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. An independent candidate backed by the Janata coalition in Mavelikkara in the 1977 election, held immediately after the Emergency was lifted, Verghese secured only 1,81,617 votes while his rival from the Congress B K Nair secured 2,38,169 votes. The political tide in Kerala was in the Congress’ favour in that election.
Writer Sarah Joseph, a Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, and journalist and writer Anita Prathap contested as Aam Admi Party (AAP) candidates from Thrissur and Ernakulam LS constituencies, respectively in the 2014 general elections. Sarah secured 44,638 votes, while Anita bagged 51,517. Sebastian Paul, a media critic, won from Ernakulam LS seat thrice as an LDF-backed independent in the 1997 and 2003 bypolls as well as the 2004 general elections.
Meanwhile, the only writer from Kerala to taste victory in the LS polls is S K Pottekadu, who contested as an independent in 1962 in the erstwhile Thalassery constituency. Interestingly, he was pitted against writer Sukumar Azhikode, fielded by the Congress.
Writer Madhavikutty, who later embraced Islam and adopted the name Kamala Suraiyya, also contested from Thiruvananthapuram in 1984 as the candidate of Lok Seva Party, which she herself formed. She got 1,786 votes.