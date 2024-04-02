Kerala LS polls: Celebrity ticket league

KOCHI: Political parties often field actors and famous personalities from the cultural, law and media fields with the aim of cashing in on their popularity to woo voters.

Parties in Kerala have also used the strategy in assembly and Lok Sabha elections. However, in the state, the popularity a candidate enjoys among the public often does not ensure they get more votes and emerge victorious. Their transition from popularity on the screen to electoral victory is rare when compared to other states.

As a result, even extremely popular actors are hesitant to enter politics, despite constant persuasion from various quarters. Legendary actor Prem Nazir is one example that comes to mind. Despite being politically affiliated to the Congress, the actor never contested an election.

However, there have been exceptions. Late actor Innocent, who was fielded as the LDF-backed independent from Chalakudy in the 2014 general elections, emerged a giant killer by defeating Congress stalwart P C Chacko. In 2019, he lost to UDF candidate and Congress leader Benny Behanan. However, the fact remains that Innocent is the lone Malayalm film actor to be elected to Parliament so far.

Cut to the 2024 LS polls. Three actors, two from the NDA and one from the LDF, are in the fray this time around. Former Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi is the NDA’s candidate in Thrissur constituency. Krishna Kumar, a familiar face in television and movies, is the BJP-led front’s pick for Kollam. He is pitted against fellow actor Mukesh, the Kollam MLA, in the LS constituency.

Suresh Gopi had contested from Thrissur in 2019, and came third. However, he secured 2.93 lakh votes, BJP’s highest tally in the constituency. And though this is Mukesh’s maiden foray into LS polls, he is no political amateur, having won in the 2016 and 2021 assembly elections. Krishna Kumar, too, has some campaigning experience as he was the NDA candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram seat in the 2021 assembly elections.