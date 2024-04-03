A tragedy on Ramadan 22 that forged a strong bond

KOZHIKODE : For the Muslim community in Kozhikode, Ramadan 22, or the 22nd day of the holy month, is a day to remember a tragic episode in the city’s history.
For it was on this day in 1510 that the Portuguese attacked the Mishkal Mosque and set it on fire. However, the attack later proved to be the catalyst that united the ruling Zamorin and Muslims in their resistance against the Portuguese aggression.
As mark of the respect and reconciliation, members of the Kozhikode Khasi community, led by the Khasi Foundation, called on K C Unni Anujan Raja, a descendant of the Zamorin of Calicut, at 4.45pm on Tuesday, and exchanged gifts.
Khasi and Mishkal Mosque secretary N Umar presented gift to the Zamorin. Founding member of the Khasi Foundation C A Ummerkoya honoured him with a ponnada.
The Khasi Smriti souvenir released by the foundation was handed over to Mayor Beena Philip. Dry fruits and other Iftar dishes were presented to the Khasi family member and grandson of Khasi Nalakath, M V Ramsi Ismail. Khasi Foundation chairman M V Muhammad Ali presided over the function.
A bustling hub of commerce in Malabar back in the day, Kozhikode witnessed mingling of cultures as foreign trade elites settled here. Among them were the Arabs whose relations with local Zamorin rulers expedited the city’s prosperity.
This growth attracted the attention of European powers like the Portuguese, Dutch, and English, who sought to challenge trade monopoly of the Arabs.
Tensions flared with the European powers turning against both the Arabs and Zamorin rulers. The animosity resulted in the destruction of cultural landmarks, including the Mishkal Mosque which was set ablaze by the Portuguese Navy under Alfonso de Albuquerque’s command on January 3, 1510, which was the 22nd day of Ramadan (915 AH).
The attack on the mosque prompted both Muslim and the Nair soldiers loyal to the Zamorin to join forces in resistance and target the English-held Chaliyam fort.
As Muslims of Kozhikode remember this sombre day, they not only honour the memory of their ancestors’ struggles but also emphasise the importance of unity and reconciliation in the face of historical injustices.
