A tragedy on Ramadan 22 that forged a strong bond

KOZHIKODE : For the Muslim community in Kozhikode, Ramadan 22, or the 22nd day of the holy month, is a day to remember a tragic episode in the city’s history.

For it was on this day in 1510 that the Portuguese attacked the Mishkal Mosque and set it on fire. However, the attack later proved to be the catalyst that united the ruling Zamorin and Muslims in their resistance against the Portuguese aggression.

As mark of the respect and reconciliation, members of the Kozhikode Khasi community, led by the Khasi Foundation, called on K C Unni Anujan Raja, a descendant of the Zamorin of Calicut, at 4.45pm on Tuesday, and exchanged gifts.

Khasi and Mishkal Mosque secretary N Umar presented gift to the Zamorin. Founding member of the Khasi Foundation C A Ummerkoya honoured him with a ponnada.

The Khasi Smriti souvenir released by the foundation was handed over to Mayor Beena Philip. Dry fruits and other Iftar dishes were presented to the Khasi family member and grandson of Khasi Nalakath, M V Ramsi Ismail. Khasi Foundation chairman M V Muhammad Ali presided over the function.