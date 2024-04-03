Karuvannur money laundering case: ED summons ex-Kerala MP P K Biju

KOCHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank money-laundering case on Tuesday summoned former MP and CPM leader P K Biju to appear for interrogation on Thursday. Though ED had cited close links of a former CPM MP with a key accused person in the case, in numerous reports filed at PMLA Court in Kochi, it is for the first time that Biju is being summoned by the agency for interrogation.

Biju has been asked to appear at the ED office in Kochi for interrogation by 10 am. He was also told to produce his identity card and bank account details when he turned up for questioning.