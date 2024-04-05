Int'l Conference on Advances in Aerospace and Energy Systems commences at T'puram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The International Conference on Advances in Aerospace and Energy Systems (IAES-2024) commenced at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), an ISRO centre headquartered at Valiamala near here, on Thursday.

The conference was declared open by ISRO chairman S Somanath. In the inaugural ceremony presided over by V Narayanan, director, LPSC, the guests of honour were Sanjay Behari, director, SCTIMST and Prof Gary Rosengarten, RMIT University, Australia.

The conference aims to bring together experts and young minds from research institutes, academia and industry in the fields related to aerodynamics & propulsion, multi-phase flow and heat transfer, nuclear and renewable energy, automation and artificial intelligence, interplanetary and deep space exploration.

The event is being jointly organised by the Thriuvananthapuram-based chapter of the Indian Society for Heat and Mass Transfer (ISHMT) and LPSC, the lead centre of ISRO that focuses on the development of liquid and cryogenic engine and stages for ISRO’s launch vehicles and propulsion systems for satellites and other scientific missions including the Chandrayaan, Mars Orbiter Mission, Aditya-L1, and Gaganyaan.

A compendium of abstracts on more than 400 research manuscripts related to the fields of aerospace and energy systems was released by S Unnikrishnan Nair, director, VSSC & IIST. J Asir Packiaraj, director, ISRO Propulsion Complex, Mahendragiri, inaugurated the technical exhibition of products and services from nearly 30 enterprises. The major exhibitors include M/s Saraswati Dynamics-Bengaluru, Godrej-Mumbai, HAL-Bengaluru, Ansys, Digilog, Cryogas, INOX, Department of Tourism, Kerala, along with various Centers of ISRO.

E S Padmakumar, director, ISRO Inertial Systems Unit, S Sunil Kumar, chairman, organising committee, and Prof. S R Shine of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology also spoke on the occasion.

According to Reji Joseph, organising secretary of the event, the three-day-long technical sessions comprise three plenary lectures by eminent technocrats. A total of 16 keynote lectures by notable scholars across the globe and eight parallel technical sessions covering oral or poster presentations of research initiatives in the fields have also been included.