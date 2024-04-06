Kerala: Congress attacks Left govt for 'penalising' nursing officer who testified in favour of sexual assault victim

KOZHIKODE: Congress on Saturday attacked the Left government in Kerala, accusing it of being unfair towards a female nursing officer who testified in favour of a woman allegedly sexually assaulted by an employee of the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan alleged that the state government and the state Health Minister's stands indicate they were protecting those who tried to intimidate the victim.

Satheesan contended that Health Minister Veena George ought to have stood with the victim and the nursing officer.

His allegations came in the wake of nursing officer - P B Anitha -- protesting outside the Government Medical College Hospital since April 1 for denying her appointment there, despite a Kerala High Court direction to do so.

Anitha had moved the Kerala High Court in February against her transfer to a Government Medical College in Idukki.

The High Court had noted that while the government was initiating disciplinary action against certain other staff of the Medical College in Kozhikode, no such proceedings were taken against her.

"Anyway, if there were any lapses or negligence on the part of the petitioner (Anitha) in performing her duty, necessarily she should have been proceeded for disciplinary action.

No one has a case that the petitioner conducted herself warranting any disciplinary action.

"The transfer itself appears to have been an offshoot of an ongoing inquiry.

When the petitioner has been transferred from Medical College, Kozhikode to Medical College, Idukki, it implies that it is not for any administrative exigency but by way of punishment, that too, without conducting any proper inquiry," the court had said.

While the court had indicated it was inclined to set aside her transfer order, it refrained from doing so as someone else had already been appointed in her place.

Instead, the court directed that Anitha be appointed in the vacancy that would arise in the Kozhikode Medical College on April 1.

"We make it clear that the impugned order (of transfer) shall not reflect in the service record of the petitioner as an adverse finding or report," the court had said.