CPM leaders’ visit to blast victim’s house sparks row

KANNUR: Local CPM leaders on Sunday visited the house of Sheril, who was killed in the bomb blast at Panur, giving fresh ammunition to the Opposition who alleged that the leaders’ presence has exposed the party’s link to the incident.

CPM Kunnothparamba area committee member Sudhir and local committee member A Ashokan visited Sheril’s house. Koothuparamba MLA K P Mohanan of RJD, an ally of CPM, also attended the funeral on Sunday.

Sheril lost his life and three others suffered serious injuries in the blast while making explosives at an under-construction house. They are alleged to be CPM sympathisers.

The CPM leadership has maintained that the party has no connection with the incident. Meanwhile, CPM state committee member P Jayarajan defended the local leaders’ visit to Sheril’s house. “It is customary to offer condolences to the victims’ families in such accidents. None of the prominent leaders from Kunnothparamba visited the house. Sudhir and Ashokan may have personal connections with the victim’s family. The party cannot prevent its workers from attending funerals,” he said.

Jayarajan also said an attempt is being made to undermine the CPM. “The party has already made it clear that it has no connection with the blast accused. But the UDF and the media are continuously trying to put blame on the party. We are not inhumane to forbid party workers from a mourning house,” Jayarajan told reporters.

Nanu, father of Bineesh who was injured in the blast, asserted that the party has no role in bomb-making. “He has no link with CPM or its frontal organisations,” said Nanu, who is a CPM local committee member.

Meanwhile UDF claimed that CPM’s role in the bomb-making became clear after the local leaders’ visit to Sheril’s house. “Major party workers avoided visiting Sheril’s house only because it is election time,” said Vadakara MLA K K Rema.