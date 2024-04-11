Gandhimati Balan, veteran film producer, passes away at 66

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Veteran film producer Gandhimati Balan, who paved the way for many classic Malayalam movies, passed away on Wednesday. He was 66. He breathed his last at a private hospital in the city, where he was undergoing treatment.

Balan, who began his career with the 1982 film Ithiri Neram Othiri Karyam, directed by Balachandra Menon, went on to become one of the favourite producers of auteur filmmakers like K G George and Padmarajan. He also established himself as a distributor.

He produced and distributed more than 30 movies, including Adaminte Vaariyellu, Panchavadi Palam, Moonnam Pakkam, Thoovanathumbikal, Sukhamo Devi, Malootty, Nombarathi Poovu, Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal, Ee Thanutha Veluppan Kalathu, Irakal and Pathamudayam, to name a few. He also served as vice chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

Balan was one of the few producers who respected the values behind filmmaking, remembered veteran director Shaji N Karun.

“We worked together on Panchavadi Palam. He was a kind-hearted human being always willing to take risks, unlike many others in the industry. He never compromised on craft or quality. He was someone who understood that the industry has value systems beyond entertainment. We have lost a gem of a person. It is a huge personal loss, too,” said Shaji N Karun, chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation.

Balan, who spearheaded the formation of the film actors’ organisation Amma, also organised star shows. At the age of 63, he founded a cyber forensic startup Alibi, which went on to become a cyber intelligence service provider for most of the country’s criminal investigation agencies.

Under the name Events Gandhimati, Balan organised several events, including the 2015 National Games, for which he was the chief organiser. By adding his mother’s name, which was given to her by Gandhiji, Gandhimati Balan became a brand name.

The owner of Dhanya and Ramya theatres in Thiruvananthapuram, Balan was also a close accomplice of Padmarajan. Balan was also a prominent presence in literary, social and cultural circles, as well as the plantation and real-estate businesses.