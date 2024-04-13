CPM complaint led to Twenty20 market’s closure: Sabu Jacob

KOCHI : Sabu Jacob, the working chairman of the Twenty20 party, has alleged that CPM workers are behind the closing down of the Twenty20 food market in Kunnathunad.

“The CPM workers’ complaint led to the move. The market was opened to the public in 2014 and elections were held in subsequent years. However, the market has now been closed down referring to laws that were non-existent during the elections before. The complaint filed by the party workers to close the market down is inhumane and unforgivable,” said Sabu. The market provided food items at a 50% discount. Moreover, Sabu alleged that the order was purposefully delayed.