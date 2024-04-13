Tusker falls into well in Kerala's Ernakulam district, rescued after 16 hours

KOCHI : A 10-year-old male wild elephant which fell into a well at Kottappady near Kothamangalam was rescued and driven into the forest amid protest by local residents on Friday. A herd of three wild elephants had entered Kottappady, located around 3 km away from the forest boundary on Thursday night. The local residents were woken up by the trumpeting of elephants around 1.30 am and they found the elephant trapped in the rectangular well on the farmland of Kunjappan, an autorickshaw driver at Plachery.

The forest department razed a portion of the well and facilitated the elephant to climb out of the well around 5.35 pm ending the 16-hour-long ordeal. The elephant was driven to the forest bursting crackers and the people in the area were evacuated to ensure their safety.

Kodanad Forest Range Officer Geo Basil Paul said the government has allocated funds from the NABARD to install a hanging electric fence along the forest border for a distance of 30 km to stop wild elephants from entering the area. The works will start immediately after the elections.

Though a team of officers from the forest department reached the spot around 4 am, they could not start rescue operation as the area was inaccessible.