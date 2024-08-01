Wayanad: Landslide swallows landmark bridge of meppadi in moments

KOZHIKODE: The Chooralmala Bridge, a concrete structure built in 1981, symbolised hope and progress for the residents of Attamala, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai. For decades, the bridge served as a crucial link for over 1,000 families residing in the three wards of Meppadi panchayat. The construction of the bridge, prioritised by the government in the early 1980s, addressed the critical need for safe and reliable transportation in the region.

Abdul Kader C P, a Mundakkai resident, recalled: “In the 1960s and 70s, the region had only bridges that were mostly wooden or remnants of steel structures from the British era. The tragic bus accident that occurred in Meenakshi in 1980, which claimed many lives, prompted the government to replace these precarious crossings with sturdy concrete bridges.”

A lifeline destroyed

On Tuesday, the devastating landslide obliterated the Chooralmala bridge, cutting off the lifeline for the communities of Attamala, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai. The rescue operations, which lasted over 10 hours, involved innovative measures such as a zip line established by the Army and a makeshift wooden and rope bridge to facilitate the safe transportation of stranded residents from Mundakkai to Chooralmala.

Abdul Kader, who was safely evacuated to a relief camp, expressed his sorrow: “Our kids used the bridge to reach their schools. Families used it for hospital visits and trips to Meppadi. Even tourists enjoyed the scenic view from the bridge. Now, the landslide has taken everything, including the vital landmark.”