Wayanad: Landslide swallows landmark bridge of meppadi in moments

KOZHIKODE: The Chooralmala Bridge, a concrete structure built in 1981, symbolised hope and progress for the residents of Attamala, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai. For decades, the bridge served as a crucial link for over 1,000 families residing in the three wards of Meppadi panchayat. The construction of the bridge, prioritised by the government in the early 1980s, addressed the critical need for safe and reliable transportation in the region.
Abdul Kader C P, a Mundakkai resident, recalled: “In the 1960s and 70s, the region had only bridges that were mostly wooden or remnants of steel structures from the British era. The tragic bus accident that occurred in Meenakshi in 1980, which claimed many lives, prompted the government to replace these precarious crossings with sturdy concrete bridges.”
A lifeline destroyed
On Tuesday, the devastating landslide obliterated the Chooralmala bridge, cutting off the lifeline for the communities of Attamala, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai. The rescue operations, which lasted over 10 hours, involved innovative measures such as a zip line established by the Army and a makeshift wooden and rope bridge to facilitate the safe transportation of stranded residents from Mundakkai to Chooralmala.
Abdul Kader, who was safely evacuated to a relief camp, expressed his sorrow: “Our kids used the bridge to reach their schools. Families used it for hospital visits and trips to Meppadi. Even tourists enjoyed the scenic view from the bridge. Now, the landslide has taken everything, including the vital landmark.”
The destruction of the Chooralmala Bridge has left the communities in total disarray. Residents of Attamala, while not directly hit by the landslide, found themselves isolated as the bridge disappeared all of a sudden in the dead of night. Hundreds of families, including children, were cut off until rescuers took them to safety on Wednesday.
The fact that some houses in Mundakkai were not affected is a small relief, but the loss of the bridge and the impact it will have on hundreds of households will be beyond words as they will find going back to their houses difficult.
Reconstruction efforts
Efforts are under way to restore connectivity by building a temporary Bailey bridge at the place. The Army’s Madras Engineer Group (MEG) is spearheading the project, with materials for a 110-ft Bailey bridge airlifted from Delhi to Kozhikode, and additional supplies for a 170-ft portable bridge transported from Bengaluru. Bailey bridges, invented by the British during World War II, are known for their ease of assembly and transportation, making them ideal for emergency situations and disaster relief.
The Chooralmala Bridge’s loss underscores the community’s resilience and the critical importance of infrastructure in connecting and supporting rural areas. The rapid response and ongoing reconstruction efforts provide a glimmer of hope for the residents, who await the day they can cross the river safely once again.
Temp bridge will be opened today: CM
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that a special plane of the Air Force has arrived at the Kannur airport with the materials needed to build a Bailey Bridge from Chooralmala to Mundakkai. The building materials will be brought to Chooralmala in 17 trucks. Materials from the first flight that reached Kannur were delivered to the disaster area in 20 trucks by Tuesday night. Bridge construction is in progress and it will be completed on Thursday, the CM said.