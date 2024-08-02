Malayalam actor Harisree Ashokan wins Rs 17.83 Lakh compensation for defective tiles in 'Punjabi House'

KOCHI: Consumer Court orders tiles supplier and two others to pay a Rs 17.83 lakh to Malayalam actor Harisree Ashokan for defect in his 'Punjabi House' home.

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a compensation of nearly Rs 17.84 lakh for the serious mistake made in the construction of his home at 'Punjabi House' owned by film actor Harishree Ashokan.

For the purpose of the house 'Punjabi House', named after his hit 1998-movie in the same name, Ashokan had purchased 2,500 sq, ft floor tiles, imported by Kerala AGL World, Edappally Kochi, the third opposite party, from the first opposite party Peekay Tiles Centre, Edappally, Kochi for Rs 2.75 lakhs and paved them on the floor. The work of laying tiles was done under the owner of NS Marble Works, K.A. Pius, the second opposite party.

Before the construction of the house was completed, the colour of the floors began to fade, and water and soil began to enter the surface through the gaps. The opposite parties were approached many times but there was no solution. Ashokan then approached the consumer court.

The opposite parties have taken positions in the court that the complainant could not produce the documents for the purchase of the product, there is no evidence regarding the defect of the product and there are no documents related to the warranty. They also maintained that they were not the ones who laid the tiles.

The court considered that the action of the opposite parties, who cheated the customer by not providing the invoice, warranty documents and test report and violated the basic right to know as stipulated by the Consumer Protection Act, is a clear picture of unethical business practice and deficiency in service.

The commission comprising its president DB Binu and members Vaikom Ramachandran and TN Srividhia observed that the action of the opposite parties to compel the consumer to litigate is in no way acceptable.

The judgment said, "In our observation, this case exemplifies the profound impact that consumer grievances can have on an individual's life." It further added that "The frustration and mental agony he endured while navigating the labyrinth of broken promises and unfulfilled commitments serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of consumers in the face of negligence".

The commission directed the second opposite party to pay a sum of Rs 16,58,641 for the losses suffered by the complainant. Further, the court directed the opposite parties to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation and Rs 25,000 as cost of proceedings within one month.