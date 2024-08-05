CM Pinarayi Vijayan lauds efforts of police, Army, fire force, NDRF in Wayanad

THRISSUR: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday urged the young police personnel at Kerala Police Academy, Ramavarmapuram, to adhere to the motto, ‘Mridhubhave Dhritakrithye’, of the police department while serving the public. He was speaking after receiving the salute during the passing out parade of Kerala Armed Women’s Battalion 19B and the 26th batch of Malappuram Special Police (MSP).

He lauded the efforts by the police force, along with the army, fire force and NDRF, at the disaster-hit Wayanad. “The police and forces took up the responsibilities at the disaster site, risking their lives. We experienced the same warmth and service from them during the flood and later during the Covid pandemic. In Wayanad, crossing the river and searching in the mud were too challenging. However, our cops volunteered and did their part,” said the CM.

The chief minister, in his speech, highlighted the rising number of women with high educational qualifications joining the force.

A total of 410 candidates, 187 candidates of the Kerala Armed Women’s Battalion 19 B and 223 candidates of the (MSP) took part in the passing out parade.

Academy director (training) A U Sunilkumar administered the oath to the candidates. R Rajitha and K V Aswin Raj (Best Indoor Performance), T Likhitha and A G Abhijith (Best Outdoor Performance), Annmary Chikku and M Harin (Best Shooter), and V S Sharanya and A G Abhijith (All Rounder) were selected for the prizes based on their performance during the training period.

State Police Chief Sheikh Darwesh Saheb and ADGP and academy director P Vijayan were also present.