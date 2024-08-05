Helping trace missing persons through social media in landslides-hit Wayanad

In the landslides-hit Wayanad, two local youths Savil Sunny and Vishnu, were able to utilise social media to create a systematic approach to gather information about missing persons, ensuring that accurate and verified details reached the authorities and families in need.

After the landslides struck Wayanad on the small hours of July 30, Savil Sunny (30) had gone to identify the body of a relative who went missing following the catastrophe.

Recalls Sunny: "I'm not a very emotional person, but I couldn't control myself when I went to identify my kin's body at the hospital morgue. The scene was heart-wrenching, bodies covered in mud, and families in anguish, desperately trying to identify their loved ones."

His personal tragedy apart, Savil and his neighbour Vishnu saw the desperation of the people and realised that a systematic way of gathering information about the missing persons is vital.

Following this, they created a Google Form for people to provide details of those missing in the disaster. Initially, they faced skepticism as people were unsure if the form was genuine. To overcome this, they sent the form to various groups and verified Instagram pages based in Wayanad.