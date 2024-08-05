Kerala: Support dispirits, farmers quit en masse

KOTTAYAM: Antony Mathew, a 56-year-old resident of Irupathilchira in Purakkad, Alappuzha, has been a dedicated paddy farmer for nearly 35 years. He once cultivated paddy on around 200 acres of leased land but in the previous farming season he reduced it to 120 acres. Dishearteningly, Antony is contemplating discontinuing paddy farming in the upcoming season because of its lack of profitability and the consistent losses.

Last season, Antony faced a significant setback as only 180 quintals of paddy could be harvested from a 30-acre segment, falling far short of the expected minimum produce of 600 quintals. That resulted in a staggering loss of approximately Rs 26 lakh. Adding to his troubles, the government, having procured 180 quintals of paddy from him on April 13, is yet to pay Mathew even after three months.

Unfortunately, Antony’s situation is not unique. Hundreds of paddy farmers in the Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions -- spanning across Alappuzha, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts -- are facing a severe debt crises, with many contemplating drastic measures like suicide. Over the past three years, more than one lakh farmers have been forced to abandon paddy farming due to unbearable losses and delays in receiving payment for their produce.

According to Supplyco statistics, the number of farmers registering for paddy subsidies dropped from 3,09,845 in 2021-22 to 1,98,440 in 2023-24, which means 1,11,405 farmers quit paddy cultivation over the past three years. This downward trend highlights the dire situation facing paddy farmers in Kerala.