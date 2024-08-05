Syro-Malabar Church’s entrepreneurial training to curb migration commences in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: The latest edition of the Kerala Migration Survey, conducted by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation and the International Institute of Migration and Development (IIMAD), revealed that students migrating abroad are significantly higher in Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts. These districts are predominantly inhabited by the Christian community, particularly Catholics, and account for 47.3 per cent of the total international student migration from Kerala.
This trend has prompted the Syro-Malabar Church, a prominent sect within the Christian community, to seek solutions to address the crisis caused by the increasing migration of students from their community. In response to the growing number of young individuals leaving Kerala in search of opportunities abroad, the Catholic Church in the region has taken proactive steps to encourage the next generation to pursue success within their homeland.
As part of this, the Pala, Kanjirappally, and Changanassery dioceses collaborated to organise a three-day workshop and technology hackathon in Changanassery. The programme, ‘Wings 2.0’, which concluded at St Berchman’s College in Changanassery on Sunday, aimed to develop young entrepreneurs in Kerala and thereby prevent the exodus of the youth from the state.
The initiative focussed on providing young individuals with the skills and resources needed to establish successful ventures, while also providing technological assistance and investment support. By empowering the youth with the tools to thrive locally, the Catholic Church hopes to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs who will contribute to the growth and development of Kerala.
Jacob G Palackappilly, spokesperson of the KCBC, emphasised that the Church is not opposed to migration, as Christians have historically been a migratory community. “India, as a growing economy, holds immense potential for new ventures. However, the cumbersome system often discourages youngsters from taking risks. By simplifying procedural formalities and equipping them for new ventures, we can harness their entrepreneurial skills,” he stated.
The Kerala Migration Survey highlighted a significant rise in student emigration numbers, from 1,29,763 in 2018 to approximately 2,50,000 in 2023. This doubling of student emigrants underscores a notable shift in the demographics of emigrants from Kerala, with an increasing number leaving at a very young age, some as young as 17 years old. The KMS 2023 report also revealed that students now make up 11.3 per cent of the total emigrants from the state.
As per the survey, Ernakulam has the highest number of emigrant students at 43,990, followed by Thrissur and Kottayam with 35,873 and 35,382 students, respectively.