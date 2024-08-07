Kerala University appellate tribunal orders arrest of Vellappally

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University Appellate Tribunal has ordered to arrest and present before it SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan, who is also the manager of the SN Training College in Nedunganda, for refusing to pay heed to the tribunal’s earlier orders directing reinstatement of an associate professor, who was suspended by the management.

Acting on the complaint of Praveen R, the tribunal also ordered Vellappally to pay him a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for refusing to pay subsistence allowance during the suspension period. Praveen approached the tribunal challenging his suspension by the management.

In February this year, the tribunal set aside the suspension and ordered the management to reinstate Praveen and pay him salary and other benefits. However, the management did not comply with the order and terminated him. Praveen again approached the tribunal citing that the directive was not honoured, following which the tribunal, in its interim order, directed the management to implement its previous order. The interim order too did not elicit a prompt response from the management following which the tribunal issued the order. The tribunal said Vellappally should be produced before it on August 19.