THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doing away with its ‘all-pass policy’, the government has decided to introduce the ‘subject minimum’ criteria in exams in Class VIII from this academic year, in a move aimed at raising the standards of school education.

The criteria, under which scoring at least 30% marks in the theory component in each paper will be mandatory, will also be implemented in Class IX from 2025-26 and Class X from 2026-27. An education conclave organised by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) in May had recommended implementing the ‘subject minimum’ policy in the theory component of SSLC exam. The suggestion came after the success rate in the exam hovered close to 100% in the past few years, raising questions on the present method of evaluation.

However, instead of implementing the reform directly in SSLC exam, the cabinet, in its Wednesday meeting, decided to introduce it in a phased manner, starting from Class VIII.

At present, for an exam of 50 marks, a student who secures full marks of 10 in continuous evaluation/practical needs to score only five marks in theory to secure an overall minimum pass (30%). For a paper of 100 marks, scoring just 10 marks in the theory component will earn minimum overall pass marks (30%), provided the student gets full 20 marks in continuous evaluation/practical.