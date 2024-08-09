Kerala's first female ambulance driver resumes duty amid Wayanad landslides

WAYANAD: Deepa Joseph, Kerala's first female ambulance driver, has become a symbol of resilience and dedication in the wake of the devastating landslides that struck Wayanad district. Despite her tragedy, Deepa put her grief aside to serve the victims of the disaster.

After the landslides, Deepa's ambulance became a familiar sight on the roads of Wayanad, ferrying both the injured and the deceased from the disaster zone. Deepa, who had recently taken a break from driving due to depression following the death of her daughter from blood cancer, returned to duty after learning about the urgent need for ambulances equipped with freezer boxes in the area.

Recalling the harrowing scenes she witnessed in the temporary morgue at Meppadi, Deepa could not hold back her tears. "For one or two days, we saw people who were not ready to believe that their beloved was dead. But in the days that followed, the same people came to the morgue, praying that the bodies recovered should be those of their dear ones," she said.

The scenes were heartbreaking, as bodies were crushed beyond recognition and severed limbs were the only means of identification. Deepa, who has been an ambulance driver for over four-and-a-half years, admitted that the experience was overwhelming. "I have taken bodies that are several days old and highly decomposed. But in Wayanad, the relatives had to identify the bodies just by looking at a severed finger or a severed limb. It was more than what I could take," she shared.