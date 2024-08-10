75-year-old kills co-prisoner, 86, with walking stick at Kannur Central Jail

KANNUR: A prisoner at the Kannur Central Jail has been arrested for beating to death a co-prisoner with a metal walking stick. The Kannur Town police arrested Palakkad native Velayudhan, 75, on Friday after another prisoner Karunakaran, 86, was found dead in the jail on Sunday under mysterious circumstances. The walking stick, incidentally, was being used by the deceased, the police said.

An autopsy performed at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur revealed that the death was caused by a blow to the head with a blunt rod. The Kannur Town police later came to the jail and interrogated Velayudhan, before taking him into custody.

Guards had found Karunakaran lying in a pool of blood in his Block 10 cell around 11pm. Though the authorities rushed him to the district hospital, he was declared dead. Karunakaran suffered injuries to his head, leg and elbow. The subsequent investigation revealed it was a case of murder. A blood-stained iron walking stick was found near Block 10. Velayudhan was the only one with Karunakaran at the time of the incident, an officer said. The police also found a wound in Velayudhan’s leg.

Investigation officer Sreejith Koderi told TNIE that the two used to have arguments.

“Karunakaran was convicted in a murder case in Mavelikkara and was serving life term in the Thiruvananthapuram central prison. As he was a native of Kannur, Karunakaran was transferred to the Kannur central prison following his request. He was unable to walk by himself. That’s why the prison authorities allowed him to use the walking stick. Velayudhan used this walking stick to kill Karunakaran,” Sreejith said.

Velayudhan is also serving a life term for the murder of his wife, hitting her on the head with a hammer.