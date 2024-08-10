Plus-Two examination marks key to future earnings, reveals study

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Pre-degree athra mosam degree onnum alla’ (pre-degree is not such a lowly degree) is an iconic dialogue by Sreenivasan from the 1987 Malayalam movie Nadodikattu. This witty one-liner has now proved prophetic, according to a study published by the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation.

The marks of a student’s Plus-Two (previously pre-degree) examination carry more weight than their degree grades in determining future earnings, according to the study. It said a 1% increase in Plus-Two marks correlates to a 1.1% increase in monthly earnings. However, there was no substantial evidence suggesting that the marks of an undergraduate degree course significantly influence earnings.

“This points to the importance of early academic performance over later academic achievements in determining income potential,” the study said.

The study, based on state-level data from the India Human Development Survey (IHDS) 2011 and primary data from Kozhikode district in 2021, was conducted by Mallika M G and Sumitha K. While Mallika is an associate professor with the Thunchathu Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, Sumitha is a research scholar with the Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College. Participants in both surveys were in the 25-40 age group.

The study found that 57.2% of young graduates were employed. Gender disparities were evident, as only 34.8% of female graduates were employed compared to 87.6% of their male counterparts. A striking 56.1% of the female graduates were primarily engaged in household work as against 0.6% of males. A clear gender gap was evident in earnings as well. The average annual earnings for a male was Rs 1,41,875 per year compared to Rs 97,671 for a female.

Surprisingly, caste influences people’s earnings despite the state’s image as a progressive society. Bachelor’s degree holders from the general castes earned more than those from OBC and SC categories. SC graduates earned the least. The average annual income of a graduate in the general category was Rs 1,27,291, OBC Rs 1,26,125 and SC-ST Rs 1,00,158.