PM Modi unveils six high-yield spice varieties to boost India’s farm production

KOZHIKODE: Spice farmers in the country received a major boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing six new spice varieties on Sunday. The varieties, recently approved by the Central Sub-Committee on Crop Standards, Notification, and Release of Varieties for Horticultural Crops, are IISR Keralashree (nutmeg), IISR-Kaveri and IISR-Manushree (cardamom), RF-290 (fennel), Gujarat Ajwain 3 (ajwain), and IISR Amrit (mango ginger). These new varieties are designed to meet the diverse needs of India’s agro-ecological zones, promising higher yields and improved traits.

These advancements are the result of targeted crop breeding strategies that cater to farmers, export units, processing industries, and households, aiming to boost productivity and profitability in spice farming.

Notably, IISR Keralashree is the first nutmeg variety developed through a farmer-participatory breeding approach, offering bold nuts and attractive mace. IISR-Manushree, a drought-tolerant cardamom variety, ensures stable yields under moisture stress, while IISR-Kaveri is distinguished by its high essential oil content and premium capsule size.

RF-290, a high-yielding fennel variety, features bold seeds and high volatile oil content and is resistant to Ramularia blight. Gujarat Ajwain-3, with its high Thymol content, is approved for cultivation in several states. IISR-Amrit, a mango ginger variety, provides a yield advantage with a light-yellow core and unique flavour.

These genetic advancements highlight the crucial role of modern varieties in boosting crop output and farmer incomes, with the All India Coordinated Research Project on Spices spearheading these efforts.

Targeted strategies

