Kozhikode: Water research institute to be set up at Markaz Knowledge City

KOZHIKODE: A water research institute will be set up at Markaz Knowledge City in collaboration with the Finnish Research Forum, which is currently operating in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. The world-renowned water research institute in Stockholm, Switzerland will also be a part of the project.

Dr Abdul Salam Mohammed, CEO of Markaz Knowledge City, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the representative of Finnish Research Forum, in Helsinki, Finland last week.

The institute aims at study and research related to water use and its quality. Sewage-ground water management and rainwater harvesting will be implemented under the leadership of the institute. With the implementation of the project, the Institute aims to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal's sixth goal of 'Clean Water and Sanitation for All'.