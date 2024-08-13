Kerala: Niraputhari celebrated at Sabarimala

SABARIMALA: Niraputhari was celebrated at the hill shrine of Sabarimala on Monday. The festival, marking the beginning of the annual harvest season, began with the procession carrying paddy spike bunches led by Melsanthi Mahesh Nampoothiri from lower thirumuttam to the sreekovil after climbing the Holy Steps at 5 am.

At the sreekovil, Thantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru performed pooja on the paddy spikes. On conclusion of the pooja, the thantri distributed the paddy spikes to the devotees. Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth, members A Ajitkumar and G Sundaresan, special commissioner J Jayakrishnan and other devaswom officials were also present at the ceremony.

Kalabhabhishekam was the special ritual performed as part of the festival. In connection with the ritual, the thantri performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 9 am in the presence of the melsanthi. The ritual was concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the thantri circumambulated the sreekovil. The hill shrine was closed in the evening after athazha pooja and harivarasam.